Liverpool seem serious about signing Ryan Gravenberch before the summer transfer deadline ends next month.

The Reds have been interested in the Dutch midfielder for months and now, they are prepared to agree a discount fee to get his signing done.

The Bayern Munich star arrived in Germany from Ajax last year in a deal worth 18.5 million euros.

According to Bild, Liverpool are willing to pay 23 million euros (£20million) to sign the 21-year-old from the Bavarians.

Gravenberch is behind Laimer, Kimmich and Goretzka in the pecking order, that much is clear after the player was left on the bench for the DFL-Supercup final versus Leipzig.

Therefore, after a season of warming the bench under two managers, it would be better for the Netherlands international to leave the Allianz in order to play week in and week out.

The renowned German media outlet have mentioned that a fee of £20million will not be enough to sign the former Eredivisie star.

If the Reds can reach a figure of £30million, then the record Bundesliga champions could be ready to talk to sell the player.

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp is intent and wants the Merseysiders to make an offer to sign Gravenberch, who earns £100,000 a week after tax (Mirror Sport).

So far, Bayern have not received any bid but for the right price, they could allow their fourth choice midfielder to leave the Allianz before deadline.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £30million to secure Ryan Gravenberch?