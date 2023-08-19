Liverpool completed the signing of Japanese DM, Wataru Endo, yesterday but are prepared to further reinforce the position.

The Reds have been linked with Portuguese play breaker, Joao Palhinha, for some time and they have now made a decision on his transfer.

News – Liverpool to bid, press hardest to sign £60million player – Report

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to press to secure a big money defensive midfielder even after luring Endo from Stuttgart.

However, the news source have mentioned that the Reds’ interest in the Fulham star has stalled for two reasons.

First, Palhinha suffered a shoulder injury in the pre-season, he has been absent for some time and did not even feature in the opening Premier League game for the Cottagers.

The good news for the London club is that the Seleccao star has returned to full fitness and as per manager, Marco Silva, he is ready to be involved in today’s fixture vs Brentford.

Second, Football Insider claim the asking price is another obstacle for Liverpool, who believe Fulham are pricing them out of a move.

Last week, The Daily Mail revealed Palhinha is valued at around £60million and the Merseysiders may not want to meet the asking fee.

Jurgen Klopp has cash at his disposal and the Anfield club even agreed a fee of £60million before losing out on hiring Romeo Lavia, but the Belgian is 19, on the other hand, Joao will turn 29 in 2024.

The former Sporting CP DM is one of the best play breakers in the Premier League and he had a fantastic debut season in England last term.

In your view, should Liverpool break the bank and pay £60million to sign Joao Palhinha?