Liverpool failed with their British transfer record attempt to sign Moises Caicedo, who had a nightmare of a debut for Chelsea against West Ham yesterday.

The Reds then quickly moved to sign 30-year-old Endo from Stuttgart and the Japanese star made his debut at Anfield vs Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool still need a proven quality play breaker in his prime to improve the defensive midfield position and they have been heavily linked with Joao Palhinha.

As per Dean Jones, the Merseysiders have the funds to secure the signing of the Portuguese international from Fulham and the move cannot be ruled out.

The renowned journalist recently stated (Ranks FC Ultras Podcast):

“I’m not going to rule out that they’re going to go for Palhinha, because I know that they definitely looked at him in the past and they do like him, but yeah, you can’t land Palhinha for even £50m, but they still have money to spend, they had £111m to spend on Caicedo and they’ve just done £20m on Endo.”

“They have £80m to spend on Palhinha. If they want to spend £80m on Palhinha we’ll have to just take it because I’m sure the player would be into it, but I don’t see it.”

Palhinha made the highest number of tackles in the Premier League last season, 147 in total. Caicedo was in second place with 100 tackles.

Liverpool need someone who will not be ball watching and is not afraid to put in a strong tackle to win the ball for the team.

The 28-year-old star’s current deal with Fulham will expire in 2027 and he earns a salary of around £50,000 a week.

