The future of Sofyan Amrabat at Fiorentina remains up in the air and the transfer saga may well be settled in the final days of the transfer window.

As per today’s version of Corriere Fiorentino (news image provided below), the Viola want to sort out the sale of the Moroccan and have already lined up a replacement.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that Amrabat, who has turned 27 today, made his desire clear to play for a new club this summer.

In such a scenario, Fiorentina are more than willing to listen to his wishes and are ready to sell him to Liverpool or Manchester United.

However, thus far, neither the Reds nor the Red Devils have come up with a proposal close to the £25.6m (30 million euros) the Serie A side have been demanding for some time.

The Atlas Lions star had to warm the bench on the opening day of the season and may have to wait until the very end of the summer window to leave.

Corriere Fiorentino claim the Florence club’s ‘main objective’ to replace Amrabat is Bologna and Argentine star, Nicolas Dominguez.

Moreover, the Italian side are also targeting the signing of Fausto Vera of Corinthians, to improve their midfield department.

