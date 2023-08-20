Liverpool once again conceded a sloppy goal to concede at Anfield against the Cherries and need to strengthen the backline to seriously challenge for the title this season.

Dutch center back, Perr Schuurs, has been on Klopp’s wish-list for a long time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, the Merseysiders made two offers to lure the defender from Torino, the latest bid was over 30 million euros (£26m+), but it was turned down (Tutto Sport).

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider yesterday, Liverpool are well positioned to finally sign the 23-year-old.

The Anfield club wanted Mickey van de Ven but he opted to join Spurs, on the other hand, Goncalo Inacio ended up signing a new deal with Liga Nos side, Sporting CP.

Now, the focus is back on Perr Schuurs, who is highly regarded by LFC and the Netherlands captain, Virgil van Dijk.

The news source have mentioned that it could take a fee of £30m to sign the former Ajax player before the transfer deadline ends in over 10 days.

However, reports in Italy (CM) have suggested that an offer of £34.2m (40 million euros) will be needed to sign him from the Turin club.

Last week, Schuurs featured for full 90 minutes as Torino defeated Feralpisalo 2-1 in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

He is expected to start when Il Toro will collide against Cagliari to kick start their Serie A campaign tomorrow.

In your opinion, should Liverpool raise the bid again to sign Perr Schuurs?