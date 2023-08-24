Liverpool have been linked with a number of central defensive midfielders this summer and one of them is Boubacar Kamara.

Earlier this month, French source, Foot Mercato, claimed that the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the Aston Villa star.

News – Blow for Liverpool as £60million star agrees to move elsewhere – Reds had agreement in place

More recently, former Villa Park striker and current expert, Gabby Agbonlahor, believes the Merseysiders will have to agree an “astonishing” deal to secure the signature of the 23-year-old play breaker.

The former Premier League player told Football Insider:

“He (Kamara) wasn’t at his best in the first game against Newcastle, but you let players off in the first few games. No top Aston Villa player is up for transfer. If they don’t have to sell, they won’t.”

“The days of being a selling club are over. I feel that unless Liverpool come out and pay something astonishing, they won’t be getting any deal over the line.”

Last month, former, Anfield star, Stan Collymore, said that the Les Bleus defensive midfielder would be an “excellent” signing for Jurgen Klopp.

Kamara had an injury hit campaign last term but was impressive in the No.6 role under Unai Emery. He started 22 games in the PL and helped Villa keep 6 clean sheets.

This season, in the opening league contest vs Newcastle, he was average as the Magpies scored five goals against the Birmingham based side.

However, he was rock solid in the DM role in the 4-0 victory over Everton last weekend and also impressed in the 5-0 win over Hibernian in the UEFA Conference League qualifier last night.

The three capped French international has more than three years left on his contract with Villa and earns a salary of around £175,000 a week.

In your view, should Liverpool bid big to sign Boubacar Kamara?