Liverpool were seriously interested in signing Gabri Veiga and even made an offer to hire his services. However, he is set to complete a shock move to the Middle East.

Back in June, the Reds offered the Spaniard a contract worth 5 million euros per year (via Corriere del Mezzogiorno).

The Celta Vigo midfielder was also on the radar of Napoli, and less than a week ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed the Italian champions agreed a deal worth £30.8m (36 million euros) to sign him.

In a shocking turn of events, the famous transfer expert confirmed today that Veiga is now headed to Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ahli. He stated on X:

“Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli, here we go! Bid accepted by Celta, player also said yes”

Real Madrid superstar and five-time Champions League winner, Toni Kroos, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, has described the move as “embarrassing”.

Last season, Gabri directly contributed in 15 goals in the Spanish La Liga and scored a brace in the victory against champions, Barcelona, on the final day of the campaign.

The versatile midfielder is one of the most promising youngsters in world football, hence, to see the 21-year-old turn down six-time European champions, Liverpool, and Scudetto winners, Napoli, for the riches of Saudi Pro League is surprising.

Perhaps we should not be surprised at all as earlier in the window, 26-year-old, Alan Saint-Maximin left Newcastle United to move to Al-Ahli.

Veiga will join the former Magpies star, Man City treble winner, Riyad Mahrez, and Liverpool legend, Roberto Firmino, who is the captain of the Jeddah based side.