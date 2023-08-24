Blow for Liverpool as £60million star agrees to move elsewhere – Reds had agreement in place

Manchester City are pushing to sign Wolves midfielder, Matheus Nunes, who has been on the Liverpool radar for a very long time.

Last year, Klopp’s team were preparing an offer to lure the player from Sporting CP but he ended up joining the Molineux outfit.

In the January transfer window, The Telegraph revealed that the Merseysiders already had an agreement in place to lure the Portuguese international in a deal worth £44m this summer.

Moreover, a week ago, Anfield Watch exclusively reported that the Reds are looking to finally hire the 24-year-old star.

However, as per the latest reports going on in the media, Nunes has agreed to join Man City, who are looking to secure a deal with Wolves to get the deal over the line.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have already agreed personal terms with the Seleccao star and have submitted an initial offer of more than 50 million euros.

However, the bid is not expected to be enough according to the latest update coming from Portugal.

As per today’s version of O Jogo, the West Midlands club agreed 45 million euros initial fee and 5 million in add-ons to sign Nunes from the Lions last summer.

Now, they are looking to get a minimum fee of 70 million euros (£60million) to part ways with their prized asset.

Nunes only scored a single goal and provided a single assist in the Premier League last term and Man City want him to replace injured Kevin de Bruyne, who directly contributed in 41 goals in the treble winning campaign.

Liverpool have seen multiple midfield targets move elsewhere this summer and now it looks like the 11-capped Portuguese will end up moving to the Etihad.