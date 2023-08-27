Double boost – Liverpool 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle United – Predicted lineup

Newcastle United were able to earn Champions League qualification ahead of Liverpool but the Merseysiders did the double over the Magpies in the Premier League last season.

The two clubs will collide at St. James’ Park today. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make a few changes to the squad that started vs Bournemouth last weekend.

The Reds have received a double boos this week. First, Mac Allister, who received a straight red card against the Cherries, is available after his ban was removed by the FA.

Second, vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, limped off the field injured at Anfield, however, Liverpool have confirmed he is fit to feature vs Newcastle.

One major blow for Klopp could be the absence of first choice center half, Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman is a doubt and in his place, Joel Matip may start with captain, Virgil van Dijk.

Summer signing, Wataru Endo, made his debut last weekend and impressed for the 10-men.

The Japanese international would likely get the nod to start in his preferred defensive midfield role. He should partner Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Salah and Diaz would retain their wide attacking positions. However, Darwin Nunez should be given the chance to feature ahead of Jota in the CF role.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle United: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.