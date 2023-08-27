With just days remaining in the summer transfer window, Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah, is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ideally, the Reds must not sell him this late in the window but reports indicate, they are preparing a move for a potential replacement in case the Egyptian does end up leaving.

According to an exclusive story covered by FT, Liverpool are lining up a move to hire the services of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The Merseysiders have already sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Pro League clubs this summer and Salah is now linked with a shock move to join Fab at Al-Ittihad.

The Middle East side are prepared to offer a mammoth fee of £100million for the Liverpool superstar, who will turn 32 next year.

So, the name of Joao Felix is in the lime light at Anfield. The Portuguese international’s future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air.

He is linked with the likes of Barcelona and Al-Hilal. Earlier this month, AS revealed the Saudi side offered 15 million euros to the Rojiblancos to sign the the versatile attacker on loan.

However, the Colchoneros turned the bid down and demand a fee of 100 million euros (£85.8million) to permanently sell the player, who has a contract until 2027 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Due to an uncertain future, Felix has not played a single game for Atletico in the current campaign. Last term, he scored 4 goals in 11 Premier League starts for Chelsea (on loan).

The 23-year-old can play on either flank but naturally he likes to feature in the No.10 role (CAM/SS) behind the main center forward.

He is neither a speed monster nor a regular goal scorer like Mohamed Salah. Do you think Joao Felix is good enough to replace the African superstar at Anfield? I don’t think so.