Liverpool have only reinforced their midfield department in the summer transfer window and the overhaul is still not complete.

The Reds still need to add a quality young No.6 to adequately replace Fabinho in the center of the park.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a number of midfielders. They ended up losing to Chelsea in the battles to lure Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

If reports are to be believed, they were also after Cameroonian and Lille starlet, Carlos Baleba. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old central/defensive midfielder has now agreed a to join Brighton.

The Seagulls have offloaded Mac Allister and Caicedo this summer and are now luring the teenager to improve the central midfield.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider earlier in the day, Liverpool closely followed the Ligue 1 midfielder.

However, the 19-time English champions did not follow up on their interest as they want an established star to immediately improve the starting lineup at Anfield.

The news source have mentioned that Baleba is moving to the Amex in a deal worth £25.5million (£23m fixed £2.5m in bonuses.

He featured in twenty one games in all competitions for the senior Lille side in the last campaign and helped them keep nine clean sheets.

