Liverpool still want to reinforce things in the midfield before the transfer window closes and once again, the name of Douglas Luiz is in the lime light.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Reds have held internal discussions to sign the Aston Villa star, who has been brilliant under the management of Unai Emery.

News – Liverpool have to pay £51.5million+ to secure signing – Negotiating status

The renowned journalist told GiveMeSport that no movement has been made thus far for the £35million star. He stated:

“Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I’m not aware of any movement at this point.”

“I think that it’s crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available.”

Luiz is a versatile talent, who can effectively play as a defensive play breaker and even as a creative midfielder in the center of the park.

The 25-year-old South American mainly played as a solid DM in Brazil’s Olympic winning campaign two years ago.

Last season, he featured in the No.6 and No.8 roles for Aston Villa and directly contributed in 13 goas (7 goals and 6 assists).

In the current campaign, so far, the Brazilian international has made four appearances for the Villa Park outfit, scored two goals and helped the team keep two clean sheets.

Douglas Luiz’s current deal with the Premier League side will expire in 2026 and he has the quality and the experience to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s midfield at Anfield.

In your opinion, should Liverpool submit an offer to sign the Samba star?