Liverpool do not want to offload Mohamed Salah with little time left to sign a replacement, however, they are still lining up options in case the Egyptian leaves.

The name of Joao Felix has been in the focus and as per reports, once again, the Merseysiders are considering signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United.

News – Liverpool hold ‘talks’ to sign versatile £35million midfielder – Journalist

Back in January 2022, the Reds were after the “brilliant” England international as Salah’s future was up in the air. However, the African superstar ended up signing a three year deal in July last year.

Now, according to an exclusive story covered by FT, Liverpool are lining up a move to finally sign Bowen if the former Roma man departs Anfield this summer.

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp considers the £40.9million-rated star as an ideal attacker to replace Salah.

The 26-year-old speedy winger can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but naturally, he is a right winger, who likes to take on defenders, cut in and shoot.

Last season, Bowen directly contributed in 21 goals in all competitions for West Ham. Not to forget, he scored the decisive goal versus Fiorentina to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the 4-capped international scored in the first Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

On the other hand, last weekend, he netted a goal and provided an assist to help David Moyes’ team earn all three points vs Brighton.

In your opinion, is Jarrod Bowen good enough to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?