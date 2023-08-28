Liverpool have played with 10 men for more than 90 minutes in the last two Premier League games and new signing, Wataru Endo, has only featured with 11 men for 28 minutes.

So, it is too early to judge the Japanese international but from what we’ve seen, the Merseysiders still need a proven quality and young defensive midfielder to properly replace the versatile Fabinho.

News – Liverpool prepare move to sign £85.8million versatile star – Report

The Reds have been heavily linked with Cheick Doucoure and the latest reports coming from France are interesting.

As per RMC Sport, Liverpool have probed the Eagles to sign the Mali international but at the moment, the negotiations are not moving forward.

Reports in the media have indicated that the Selhurst Park outfit want a fee of £70million from the sale of their Player of the Season, who is keen on a move to Anfield.

However, the famous French media outlet claim that the London side expect to get more than £51.5million to let Doucoure leave in the current transfer window.

Liverpool should have the £51.5million at their disposal after failing to lure Caicedo in a British transfer record move of £111million. The question is, will they splash the cash to lure the 23-year-old from Palace?

We have entered the final week of the summer transfer window and Carragher believes, Jurgen Klopp’s squad is just not good enough to challenge Man City for the Premier League title.

The Anfield legend urges the club to spend and sign a midfielder and a defender to reinforce the German manager’s team before Friday’s deadline.

Will the owners open their wallet to improve the squad? We shall see.