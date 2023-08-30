The last couple of days of the summer transfer window could make or break the mood at Anfield as Liverpool need to reinforce the squad to challenge for the title.

The Reds have been after Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch, for quite some time and the latest reports indicate a move can happen before the closure of the transfer window.

News – Liverpool push to agree signing of £25million player before deadline – Report

According to a story covered by Abendzeitung Munchen today (news image provided below), Liverpool find the 21-year-old midfielder ‘exciting’ and want to sign him.

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has completely ignored Gravenberch in the central midfield this season.

The German coach sees the former Ajax boy as a ‘No.10 and even there, he has little chance of being used’. Therefore, his transfer could be the solution this summer.

AZ claim a ‘last-minute’ move in the window is possible with Liverpool and Manchester United looking to seal the signing.

As per reports in Britain (Mirror Sport), the two Premier League giants have already tabled contract offers to the player, who is valued at around £22million by the Bundesliga champions.

Gravenberch has mainly played in the No.6 and No.8 positions, so it is not clear why Tuchel considers him as a No.10 (CAM).

Musiala is the first choice CAM at Bayern and in his absence, Gnabry played in the hole behind striker, Harry Kane, last weekend.

On the other hand, the Bavarians have used Kimmich, Laimer and Goretzka in the center of the park ahead of Gravenberch.

Will Liverpool be able to seal the signing of the Oranje midfielder? Only time will tell.