Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah, is linked with a move away from Anfield and in such a scenario, the Reds are linked with more than a few attackers.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have made contact with Barca for two players, Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli.

According to Sport, Liverpool have asked about the Barca duo in case the Egyptian playmaker ends up leaving the club in the last days of the transfer window.

The duo have a combined worth of £86million as per reports in the Spanish media (valuations provided below)

The Merseysiders’ interest in the La Roja playmaker is not new. Six months ago, they asked the Catalan giants about the conditions to sign him (Fabrizio Romano).

Fati wears the iconic No.10 shirt previously worn by legends like Ronaldinho and Messi still, he is a bench warmer under Xavi Hernandez.

Last season, he only started twelve games in the La Liga. On the other hand, in the current campaign, the 20-year-old has featured in every contest but is yet to start for the Blaugrana.

Barca have been open to selling the 9-capped Spaniard for a fee of 70 million euros (£60million).

Ezzalzouli played on loan for Osasuna last term, started 19 league games and directly contributed in 6 goals. He made three appearances for Morocco at the FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions earned fourth place in the competition.

This season, the left winger has only featured for 66 minutes in two substitute appearances for Barcelona.

His contract has a mammoth release clause of 200 million euros but as per Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish champions are open to selling him for a fee of 30 million euros (£26million) this summer.

