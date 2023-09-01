Liverpool have already sold Fabinho to Al-Ittihad this summer and the supporters surely do not want to see Mohamed Salah joining the Brazilian in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League is attractive having lured former Anfield superstars like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and ex-captain, Jordan Henderson.

To make things more interesting, Al-Ittihad have tabled a huge contract for Salah and offered a massive fee to Liverpool to seal the signing.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Middle East side have now submitted an offer worth 140 million euros (£120m) to the Reds.

Salah will turn 32 next year and his contract with Liverpool will expire in 2025. So, the figures offered by Al-Ittihad are extremely tempting.

However, the news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders still do not want to sell. The decision makes complete sense with little time left to lure an adequate replacement this summer.

In such a scenario, MD claim Al-Ittihad are now persuading the Egyptian to push for a move and have offered him a contract worth 138.3million (£118m) to seal his exit from Liverpool.

The two-time PFA Player of the Year winner will multiply his salary multiple times if he opts to accept the offer.

However, for now, he is training for the all important Premier League clash against Aston Villa to be held this Sunday at Anfield.

The European transfer window will shut down tonight but the dilemma for Jurgen Klopp is that the Saudi window would still be open until September 7.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.