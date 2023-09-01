Liverpool are closing in to hire the services of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich but apart from midfield, they have not improved any department this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s backline was average last season and the issues are also evident in the current campaign as we have conceded in every Premier League game thus far.

News – Liverpool agree £194,000 a week deal to secure signing – Report

Not to forget, captain, Virgil van Dijk, is suspended for the next contest against Aston Villa and may even face further punishment for his conduct in the last game vs Newcastle.

The Reds have been linked with a number of defenders and one of them is Bayer Leverkusen starlet, Piero Hincapie.

Last week, Ben Jacobs revealed the 21-year-old Ecuadorian center half would be prepared to secure a move to Anfield (Last Word on Spurs).

Last night, the renowned journalist once again claimed the South American would welcome a move to the Merseyside but Liverpool stance may not delight the supporters. He stated on X:

“Liverpool will not be moving for Piero Hincapie. Never been concrete interest despite links. Although true Hincapie would welcome an approach, LFC never seriously entertained one.”

“West Ham probably the most genuine Premier League suitor this summer but never made an offer.”

Hincapie is a key member of the Leverkusen squad for Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso. He featured in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season.

The former Independiente center half still has more than three years left on his deal with the German club, who rate him at around 70 million euros (£60million).

Liverpool must strengthen the backline before the transfer deadline ends tonight. In your view, who should Klopp lure to solve the defensive conundrum?