Liverpool have only focused on improving their midfield in the current transfer window and are after two players on deadline day.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds are close to luring Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

Moreover, the news source have mentioned that Liverpool are eager to add Neil to the imminent signing of the Dutch international.

It is reported that the Sunderland midfielder is considered as a long term replacement for former Anfield captain, Jordan Henderson, who left this summer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Neil is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the defensive and central midfield roles. Last season, he directly contributed in 6 goals in over 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats.

In the current campaign, thus far, the 21-year-old starlet has featured in five games for the Stadium of Light outfit, scored a goal and provided an assist.

The youngster’s current contract with Sunderland will expire in 2026 and he earns a salary of around £176,800 a year.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool have offloaded five midfielders, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Henderson.

The Reds have already lured Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Endo and will complete five midfield signings if they do end up capturing both Dan Neil and Ryan Gravenberch before the market closes tonight.

