Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and reports indicate they are weighing up a move to even lure Leroy Sane from the Bavarians.

The Reds have rejected a mammoth bid worth £150million for the sale of Mohamed Salah. However, Sky’s Paul Merson believes, the threat from Al-Ittihad is not over and a bid of £200million would be too big to turn down.

News – £60million player prepared to secure Anfield move – Liverpool stance revealed

Selling arguably the best player with just hours remaining in the summer transfer window would not make much sense as it will be hard to replace him.

However, reports indicate that the Reds are looking at options to replace the Egyptian and the name of Leroy Sane is in the lime light.

According to an exclusive report covered by Football Insider, Liverpool plot a late move to sign the German international, who excelled in the Premier League for Manchester City.

The news source have mentioned that the Anfield club are looking for an A-list replacement for Salah and the 27-year-old Kaiser is firmly in their sights.

Sane won every major domestic prize with the Sky Blues, including two Premier League titles, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Moreover, the 53-capped international has already won three Bundesliga titles since moving to the Allianz Arena.

The speedy and tricky winger directly contributed in 24 goals for Bayern in the last campaign and has already found the net 2 times in 3 appearances this season.

Almost two weeks back, Football Transfers talked about Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane and stated that his expected transfer value is around £42.2million (49.3 million euros).

In your view, is the German good enough to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?