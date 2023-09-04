Mohamed Salah was once again instrumental as Liverpool comprehensively defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Egyptian international is still heavily linked with a move away from the Reds and reports indicate that he is prepared to accept a deal that will multiply his current wages by four times.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “hungry” £300,000 a week star

The 31-year-old is the highest earning star for the Merseysiders and he takes home around £350,000 a week.

As per The Athletic, the former Fiorentina playmaker has been offered a mammoth three year contract by Al-Ittihad, that will make him earn around £1.5million a week.

According to Football Insider, the Saudi Pro League side are preparing an offer worth £200million to hire the services of Salah.

Moreover, the news source have mentioned that the veteran attacker has given encouragement he is prepared to accept the offer to move to the Middle East.

Salah directly contributed in no fewer than 47 goals in the last campaign. This season, he has already directly contributed in four goals in as many games for Liverpool.

Diaz has not yet proved to be an upgrade to Sadio Mane, who was a much more complete talent. On the other hand, Gakpo and Jota still have a lot to do to reach the level of prime Roberto Firmino.

Sooner rather than later, Salah will leave as well and replacing him would be a much bigger task for Jurgen Klopp as he is the main goal scoring/creating machine at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool accept a bid of £200million to sell him?