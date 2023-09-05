Saudi club, Al-Ittihad, are showing no signs of going away and are persistent in their pursuit of Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah.

The Middle East side made a mammoth verbal offer worth £150million to lure the Egyptian international but it was turned down by the Merseysiders.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “hungry” £300,000 a week star

Unfortunately, the closer of the British transfer window does not help the Anfield club as the Saudi transfer window is still open for a couple of days.

As per Sky Sports News, Al-Ittihad are prepared to raise their offer by £50million and are willing to sign Salah for £200million.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are still not interested in selling. It will be intriguing to see their stance if and when the official offer is proposal is received..

The biggest transfer in the history of the game was completed by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 when they paid 222 million euros to Barcelona to sign Neymar. Back then, the Brazilian international was at the peak of his game.

Therefore, it would be absolutely crazy if a bid worth 234 million euros (£200million) arrives for Salah, who will turn 32 in less than a year.

The veteran playmaker has directly contributed in a goal in the last ten Premier League games and his commitment is second to none.

Have your say – Should Liverpool accept the move if they receive a record proposal from Al-Ittihad?