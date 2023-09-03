Liverpool will need a massive signing for the right wing position when Mohamed Salah eventually ends up leaving the club.

The Egyptian superstar has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and the Reds have been tipped to agree the signing of Bukayo Saka to replace him.

News – Liverpool secure £84.6million terms in fee and wages for signing

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, believes the Merseysiders should sell the former Roma man and then use the funds to lure the Gunner.

He stated (Sky Sports):

“They sell (Salah) for £200million, and then in January, see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150million”

Salah has broken several Premier League records for the Anfield club and last season, the 31-year-old netted 30 goals in all competitions and also provided 16 assists.

On the other hand, Saka is Arsenal’s golden boy and a few months back, he became the highest earning player at the club by signing a deal worth £300,000 a week (The Mail).

Last term, the 21-year-old England international scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for the north London club and was recently won the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

After the opening game of the 2023-24 campaign, Arteta heavily praised the youngster and said (BBC):

“He sets himself new targets and new demands year by year. He seems to complete those because he is extremely hungry and willing to learn and improve.”

Only a world class player must be signed to replace Mohamed Salah and Saka is already one of the best wingers in the world.

In your view, if Liverpool do sell the African superstar for £200million, should they bid £150million for the Arsenal playmaker?