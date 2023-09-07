There are not many players in the world who are good enough to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool but one of them is French international, Kylian Mbappe.

The Les Bleus star’s future at PSG has been up in the air for some time. He did not take part in the pre-season but has since featured for the Ligue 1 champions.

The 24-year-old’s contract at the Parc de Princes will expire in less than a year and as things stand, he would be ready to join a new club on a bosman in 2024.

According to L’Equipe, Real Madrid remain the main contenders to hire the services of Mbappe but the Los Blancos may face competition from Liverpool.

The renowned French media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are plotting a move to lure the former Monaco star, who would be open to joining them.

Mbappe has been an open admirer of the Anfield club and his mother-agent is a huge Reds fan.

The 2018 World Cup winning star, who won the Golden Boot in Qatar last year, is without doubt one of the best players in the world.

He has a record of scoring and creating goals on regular basis and can play anywhere in the frontline.

For Liverpool to sign him next year, firstly, they should qualify for the Champions League as a player of his caliber deserves to play in Europe’s premier competition.

On the other hand, it will be intriguing to see if Klopp’s team can afford his massive salary.

He is already taking home around £33.8million a year, £650,000 a week (The Mail). Our highest earner, Salah, earns around £18.2million a year (The Athletic).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.