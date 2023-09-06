Liverpool have been linked with a number of attackers lately, mainly because Mohamed Salah has been linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia.

A shocking report coming from Spain indicates that the Reds were ready to part ways with Darwin Nunez in order to lure Joao Felix from Altetico Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Portuguese international had a lot of suitors in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, made offers to hire his services.

On the other hand, Liverpool tabled a swap deal involving Darwin Nunez. However, Felix turned every offer down to complete his dream move to Barcelona (on loan).

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the 23-year-old sacrificed a lot to join the Nou Camp outfit.

He extended his contract with the Colchoneros, who value him at £86million (AS), for two more years (2029) and also took a fifty percent pay cut.

In all fairness, the rumor is unbelievable because Liverpool handed the iconic No.9 shirt to Nunez considering that he has a future at the club.

The Uruguayan international was in and out of the starting XI last season, deserves his chance and is now settling in well.

Last month, with 10-men, he came on as a substitute and scored a world class brace against Newcastle United.

Moreover, in his first start of the season vs Villa last weekend, the South American won the corner that led to the opening goal and directly contributed in two more goals to help the team win 3-0.

Liverpool fans absolutely love the fact that they have Darwin Nunez and would be glad that the club did not sign Felix, who turned out to be a flop on loan for Chelsea last season.