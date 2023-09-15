The Premier League is back after the international break, and Liverpool are in action this week, as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

The Reds have made a strong start to the season, winning three of their opening four games, and drawing the other one. This has led to many pundits tipping them as one of the contenders for the title, but surely consistency is needed.

Having won the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp in 2019-20, the Reds are fully aware of what it takes to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, let’s not get carried away. This is a team in transition. Liverpool have lost several key players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino this summer, and Klopp has made a wholesome change in midfield.

With several South American players returning from international duties, Klopp could look to rotate his squad to keep everyone fresh.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed in midweek that Darwin Nunez has picked up a muscular problem and he is unlikely to be risked. The same can be said about Spanish midfielder Thiago who has been linked with a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor this week.

Similarly, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz could be used from the bench.

In defence, Ibrahima Konate withdrew from France duty with a thigh injury, but he is available for selection. Virgil van Dijk is still banned for an extra game after improper conduct against Newcastle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off with a thigh concern against Aston Villa and missed recent England games. Klopp has confirmed that he won’t be available for this game.

Thus, Klopp is likely to make four changes, with Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Konate and Endo Wataru coming in place of Nunez, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold and Mac Allister.

Liverpool strongest 4-3-3 v Wolves: Alisson; Konate, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.