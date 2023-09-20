Liverpool regularly conceded goals in the last Premier League campaign but did not spend a penny to improve the backline in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have only kept a single clean sheet this term thus far and needed their attacking depth to bounce back from a goal down on three occasions.

The Merseysiders need to reinforce the defense and once again, the name of Piero Hincapie is in the lime light.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Hincapie in the winter transfer window.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Anfield club are taking firm steps to strengthen the backline in January and the move to lure the Ecuadorian international could be completed for 55 million euros.

Last month, renowned German source, Bild revealed Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the 21-year-old South American, who is valued at 70 million euros (£60.5million) by Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool will kick start their Europa League campaign tomorrow and so will Leverkusen, who are currently on top of the Bundesliga under the guidance of Reds legend, Xabi Alonso.

Hincapie was a key member of the German side as they ended the last campaign in 6th position but on the last day, he received a straight red card which is why he missed the opening three games of the current season.

At the moment, Klopp does have Van Dijk, Konate, Matip and Gomez for the central defense. Virgil and Matip are past their prime and Gomez and Konate have proved to be injury prone.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool bring in a new center back in winter? Should they splash £60.5million to finally sign Piero Hinacpie?