Gary Lineker has hailed Mohamed Salah as an “unbelievably brilliant” footballer and says the situation regarding his future is really “interesting”.

Salah is arguably one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s system, and he has started the new season on a high, managing two goals and four assists in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has become a goal machine under Klopp but his importance to the side goes beyond just scoring and providing assists. He is a talisman at the club and integral to how the team plays.

At the same time, he is a bankable asset. During the summer transfer window, Saudi club Al Ittihad made a concrete approach to sign him, but the Reds rejected all moves.

After losing senior players like Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson, it would have left a massive void in the side had Salah left.

Lineker, while speaking on the Salah situation on The Rest is Football, has suggested that Liverpool need to make a big decision if the Saudi club comes up with a massive bid of £150m+ for Salah.

The BBC Match of the Day pundit says that the “fans don’t care about the money”, and all they want to see is a strong team.

“Would Liverpool be stupid not to sell Salah in January for £150m+ if the Saudi league came knocking again?” said Lineker.

“That is an interesting one isn’t it and I’m sure they contemplated that in the summer. Fans don’t care about the money though do they? They want the best possible team, and Mo Salah is an unbelievably brilliant footballer.”

Conundrum

This is indeed a big conundrum. In normal situations, you wouldn’t expect the Reds to even entertain such ideas, especially with Salah having a contract until 2025.

But, the Saudis can come up with a massive offer. Salah will turn 32 in June, and Liverpool could be tempted to sell him if they receive anything over £150m for him.

The Reds will have to pin hopes on Klopp to find suitable replacements who can make the squad even better. It won’t be easy to replicate Salah’s numbers, but definitely, the club can fill his void.

Make no mistake, Salah is a remarkable player and a club legend. He will go down as one of the best forwards ever to have donned the famous Red shirt but at some point, tough decisions are required to move forward.