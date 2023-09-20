Liverpool will face LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night (21 September) and they will be without both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

According to journalist Neil Jones, Trent is not training on Wednesday (20 September) at the AXA Training complex ahead of the Europa League trip to LASK.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also not fit for this game, and he is certain to miss out.

Jones wrote on Twitter: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is not training at the AXA today ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League trip to LASK. No Thiago either, but everyone else you’d expect to see is there.”

Shouldn’t be a big problem

Trent picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Aston Villa and hasn’t played since.

He not only missed playing for England’s games against Ukraine and Scotland but also missed Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolves last Saturday (16 September).

It was initially hoped that he would recover in time for the Europa League trip, but it seems he is still not match-fit yet. The Athletic journalist, James Pearce, suggested that hopefully, he could return to action against West Ham on Sunday.

With Virgil van Dijk eligible to play, Jurgen Klopp is likely to use Joe Gomez at right back.

Trent is an attacking full-back and he is a key player for the side. The Reds are reportedly looking to offer him a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

This summer, Liverpool invested heavily in new midfielders and Thiago is yet to feature for the Reds. He was linked with a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor earlier this month, but the Reds weren’t too keen to let him go.

The 32-year-old is a vastly experienced midfielder and brings a different class to the side. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before he makes a return to the first team.