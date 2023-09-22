Liverpool will need to sign a proven quality playmaker to eventually replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield and they are linked with a number of top stars.

The Egyptian international has been a superstar at Anfield and the Reds made a fantastic decision to hold on to him in the summer by turning down a massive offer from Saudi Arabia.

However, the veteran will turn 32 next year and his contract with the Merseysiders will expire in 2025. So, Klopp must prepare for the future.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool prepare possibly a huge offer, that could break records, to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The media outlet claim the six-time European champions will be in a battle with Real Madrid, who also want to lure the Portuguese international from the Rossoneri.

In the summer, the San Siro outfit were able to agree a new contract with the Seleccao playmaker and it is reported that they would demand a fee of around 150 million euros (£130million) to offload him.

Leao was a key member of Stefan Pioli’s side that won the Scudetto in 2021-22 and was named the Serie A Player of the Year. Moreover, last season, he directly contributed in 31 goals in all competitions (16 goals and 15 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 21-capped international has already scored 2 goals and provided as many assists in 5 appearances for Milan.

The versatile attacker is left footed, he can play on either flank but has mainly excelled in the left wing position.

In your view, should Liverpool submit a huge offer to sign Rafael Leao?