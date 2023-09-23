Liverpool are still interested in signing French midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to 90min.

During the summer transfer window, the Reds were heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old central midfielder, but the move didn’t transpire.

Thuram joined Nice from Monaco in 2019 and has made over 135 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool did bolster their squad in the summer and added as many as four new midfielders. But it seems they haven’t given up on the France international completely.

The Reds have asked Nice to keep them informed about the availability of the player but are likely to face competition from a host of European clubs.

90min claim that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to land the highly-rated midfielder.

Do Liverpool really need Thuram?

Thuram is a fantastic midfielder, no doubt, and he has a bright future ahead of him. While there is always room for quality players in the side, the Reds should look to bolster other areas of the pitch in the upcoming transfer windows.

Having said that Klopp could be tempted to sign him if Liverpool manage to offload Thiago Alcantara who was linked with a move to Trabzonspor earlier this month.

Next summer (or in January), the central focus should be on signing a new central defender. Joel Matip will be a free agent next summer, and a proper replacement is needed.

The Reds could also look to add enough quality in their forward department especially if Mohamed Salah leaves. Ideally, the club should hold on to him, but it could be a different scenario next summer.