Liverpool will face West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League at Anfield and both the clubs will look to maintain their impressive form so far.

The Reds have started the 2023-24 campaign with a bang, winning five games in a row in all competitions.

They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 win against LASK in the Europa League in midweek, and Jurgen Klopp will be buoyed by the fact that his side has been able to come from behind to snatch back-to-back wins.

The Hammers also recorded a comeback win over Serbian side Backa Topola by a similar scoreline. They have been very impressive so far winning three of their opening five games in the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch was outstanding against LASK but he was taken off in the second half having felt cramp issues. Klopp will hope that he can shake it off, and play some part against the Hammers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to miss out with hamstring issues. Thiago – who hasn’t played a game so far – is also expected to miss out.

Klopp made a wholesome change to the squad for the trip to LASK, but he is likely to make a lot of changes for the Premier League clash.

Alisson is certain to return to the side while Andy Robertson should replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. The trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Curtis Jones are all expected to make the starting line-up.

Darwin Nunez has been really impressive this season. The £140k/wk star has looked really sharp this season, but he is likely to make way for Mohamed Salah in the first team.

Young Ben Doak could join a breakthrough campaign under Klopp, but against a tough opponent, Cody Gakpo should replace him. Thus, Klopp could make as many as eight changes as he looks to keep the squad fresh.

Liverpool predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.