Liverpool could be willing to sell Thiago Alcantara in the January transfer window if they receive a big offer, as per Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is yet to play a game for the Reds this season, and it appears that he could be offloaded in a few months’ time.

The Spaniard is on £200k-per-week deal at Anfield and he has entered the final year of his contract that is set to expire in 2024.

He is one of the high earners at the club and considering his age and contract, it makes sense for the Reds to sell him in January if there’s a tempting offer.

Thiago was linked with moves to Turkey and Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, but any potential deal didn’t materialize.

Despite signing several new midfielders this summer, Liverpool chose to keep Thiago. In fact, it has been reported that the Reds are in talks with him over a new contract extension.

Should Liverpool offload Thiago?

Thiago has been hailed as a “world-class” player by none other than Jurgen Klopp and it remains to be seen if the club decides to keep him beyond his contract.

There can be no doubt about his skill and quality. Plus, he brings a wealth of experience to the side. He can still be a valuable asset to the side, despite his age.

However, the Reds now have loads of options in midfield. With Curtis Jones gradually developing into a quality midfielder, Liverpool can afford to let Thiago leave if there’s a good offer on the table.

Thiago has made 97 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has won one FA Cup trophy with the club.