Liverpool have been in talks to secure fresh terms with Trent Alexander-Arnold and as per the latest reports going on in the media, a deal in principle has been agreed.

Last week, 90min reported that the England international is close to signing a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

More recently, Football Insider have revealed the Reds have agreed a deal in principle with their vice-captain.

As per Pete O’Rourke, the 24-year-old right back is a wanted player in the market but his heart is set on staying with his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract with Liverpool is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and he earns a salary of around £160,000 a week.

Upon renewal, we can expect him to become on of the highest paying stars at Anfield.

In the current campaign, so far, the Three Lions star has made four appearances for the Merseysiders, kept one clean sheet and also provided an assist.

There is no doubt that defensively, Trent has to improve his game a lot as already, he has made errors that have led to goals this season.

He has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and is expected to be out of the squad for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City.

In your view, should Liverpool agree lucrative new terms with Alexander-Arnold?