Eleven changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 XI versus Leicester City – Predicted lineup

Liverpool have won their last six games in all competitions and will look to extend the winning run when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup tonight.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make eleven changes and rest all the players that started vs West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League.

In the goal, Kelleher would likely return in place of Brazilian international, Alisson Becker. The likes of Konate and Quansah may start in the central defense.

Stefan Bajcetic could feature in the right back role and Kostas Tsimikas, who recently signed a new contract with the Reds, should play in the left back position.

In the center of the park, Japanese international, Wataru Endo should get the not to feature a the main play breaker.

In front of the Asian star, Harvey Elliott and summer signing, Ryan Gravenberch could start for Jurgen Klopp.

As far as the offense is concerned, Ben Doak would probably replace Mohamed Salah to feature on the right flank. At the other end, Diogo Jota should return to replace Luis Diaz on the left wing.

Darwin Nunez will likely be rested after starting the last two games. Dutch international, Cody Gakpo, should return to start in the No.9 / False No.9 role vs the Foxes.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Leicester City: