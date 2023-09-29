Liverpool have won their last four games with a score-line of 3-1 and are currently on a seven game winning run in all competitions.

Next up, the Reds will face an in-form Tottenham side in their own backyard and the question is, can they register their eighth victory on the trot?

During the week, the Merseysiders came back from a goal down to oust Leicester City from the League Cup.

Klopp featured his B team for the contest and we can expect majority of the stars to return for the Premier League game vs Spurs tomorrow.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should replace Kelleher. Matip and Van Dijk will likely feature in the central defense.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to training but he has been absent for almost a month and therefore, it will not come as any surprise to see him on the bench.

Gomez will likely start in the right back position, at the other end, Robertson should replace Tsimikas to feature in the left back role.

Jones started in the RB position vs the Foxes but the English player could return to the midfield vs Spurs. He should partner Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who netted a rocket of a goal on Wednesday night.

In the attack, Luis Diaz would replace Diogo Jota to play on the left flank, on the other hand, Salah, who was rested in the midweek, should return to feature on the right wing.

In the No.9 role, Darwin Nunez would return in place of Dutch international, Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Spurs: Alisson – Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; – Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister – Salah, Nunez, Diaz.