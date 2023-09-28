Liverpool largely improved their midfield department in the summer but failed to lure an adequate replacement for Fabinho, who was their main DM plus deep lying playmaker

Japanese holding midfielder, Wataru Endo, arrived in the summer but the veteran midfielder is not as solid and versatile as the Brazilian.

So, the Reds needs to sign a new and young No.6 and once again, the name of Aurelien Tchouameni is in the focus.

The Anfield side wanted to sign him from AS Monaco last year but he opted to move to Real Madrid. Moreover, the Merseysiders were even linked with the French international in the last summer transfer window.

Now, according to Spanish source, Todo Fichajes, Liverpool will go all out to sign the 23-year-old, who is not happy at the Bernabeu after getting subbed off regularly.

In eight appearances so far this season, the £73.5million-rated midfielder has only completed 90 minutes on three occasions because manager, Carlo Ancelotti, likes to introduce his favorite veterans, Kroos and Modric.

The media outlet have mentioned that Klopp needs a quality player for the No.6 position and the Reds intend to sign Tchouameni in the January transfer window.

Thiago Alcantara can effectively play in the deep lying midfield role as well but the Spaniard has not featured for a single minute this season due to injury and is expected to leave on a bosman next summer.

It is reported that the World Cup 2022 star could even consider a loan option and return to Madrid at the end of the season after the departure of Ancelotti.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £73.5million to finally sign Aurelien Tchouameni?