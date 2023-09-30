Due to Salah’s uncertain future, Liverpool have been linked with a number of right wingers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Donyell Malen.

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of the Dutch international for some time and now as per Sport Bild, the German manager is digging to secure his signing.

News – Report – Liverpool will go all out to finally sign £73.5million star in January

The renowned news source claim Liverpool and Klopp want to sign the Dortmund star and will have to agree a fee of over £52m (60 million euros) to get the deal done.

Malen is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but he has mainly excelled on the right flank.

Last season, the former PSV Eindhoven playmaker started 22 games in the Bundesliga for BvB and directly contributed in 16 goals (9 goals and 7 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the 24-year-old has so far started 7 games in all competitions, scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists.

Malen has earned 22-caps for the Oranje thus far but he was not part of their World Cup squad last year.

As per Sport Bild, for Klopp, the Netherlands winger would be the ideal backup to Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have replaced legends like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and former captain, Jordan Henderson. Sooner rather than later, they have to replace Salah and must do so by signing a top quality player.

In your view, is Donyell Malen good enough to take the Egyptian’s place? Should Liverpool agree a fee of more than £52m to secure his signing?