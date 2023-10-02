Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend against Spurs and were hard done by a number of cruel decisions.

However, the Reds showed spirit with 9 men and must be proud of the extreme effort they put in for the club and the future of this mentally strong squad is surely bright.

Speaking of future, a key player is close to extending his stay at Anfield.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are close to agreeing fresh terms with vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The news source have mentioned that the England international has already agreed a deal worth over £55million in principle with the Merseysiders.

The 24-year-old was out for weeks with an injury and returned as a second half substitute at the weekend against Tottenham.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most creative fullbacks in the world and has won every major title under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The Three Lions star has already provided more assists than legendary Premier League playmakers like Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil.

Last season, he scored 2 goals and provided 9 assists in the league but defensively, the 20-capped international was highly inconsistent.

In your opinion, does Trent Alexander-Arnold deserve to get a bumper new deal worth over £55million?