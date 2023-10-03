4-3-3: Liverpool starting lineup vs Union Saint-Gilloise – Predicted XI

Liverpool suffered an unfair defeat at the weekend and will look to bounce back with a victory when they face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to rest majority of the players that featured in the exhausting fixture against Tottenham at the weekend.

News – Deal close – Liverpool agree £55million+ fresh terms with star

In the goal, Kelleher would likely return in place of Alisson. Konate and Quansah may feature in the central defense.

Curtis Jones started the League Cup game in the right back position, for now, he is suspended in England and we may see him in the RB role again in the Europa League.

Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, should get the nod to start in the left back role in place of Andrew Robertson.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the likes of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott would likely return.

In the attacking third, Ben Doak may replace Mohamed Salah to feature on the right flank.

Diogo Jota was sent off vs Spurs and is unavailable for next week, so, he should start in Europe on the left flank in place of Luis Diaz.

Cody Gakpo is out injured and we can expect Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez, to play as the main center forward against the Belgian leaders.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Kelleher – Jones, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; – Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott – Doak, Nunez, Jota.