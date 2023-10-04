Liverpool are looking at options to replace Mohamed Salah and once again, the name of Pedro Neto is on the radar.

According to FT, Liverpool are prepared to make a move to sign Neto in case their Egyptian superstar ends up leaving the club.

The news source have not mentioned the valuation but claim that the Merseysiders are not happy with Wolves’ valuation of the Portuguese and feel the rivals will add £20million more to the asking fee when Salah leaves the Reds.

At the weekend, The Sunday Mirror revealed Arsenal are also interested in signing the 23-year-old winger and it would take a fee of £60million to hire his services from the Molineux outfit.

Neto is a speedy attacker, who can effectively play on either flank but mainly, he features on the right wing.

Last season, the former Lazio player spent majority of the time on the treatment table due to an ankle concern and even missed the World Cup. On the other hand, Salah has an impeccable fitness record.

In the current campaign, the Seleccao winger is firing on all cylinders and has been the best player for Wolves. In August, he set up the winning goal against Everton.

Moreover, last month, the 4-capped international provided 2 assists vs Palace, 1 against Liverpool, scored a goal vs Luton and was the best player on the field in the 2-1 victory over champions, Manchester City.

Have your say – Is Pedro Neto good enough to replace Mohamed Salah? Should Liverpool make a £60million move to sign him?