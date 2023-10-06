Liverpool only reinforced their midfield department in the summer transfer window but they failed to adequately replace their main No.6 i.e. Fabinho.

Wataru Endo is now the chief play breaker at Anfield but he does not regularly start and Klopp has primarily utilized our No. 10, Alexis Mac Allister, in the deep midfield role.

News – Liverpool prepared to make move to sign £60million star – Report

Therefore, the position must be strengthened soon and once again, the name of Khephren Thuram is in the focus.

The Reds were linked with the French international in the summer transfer window (Foot Mercato) and even reports last month indicated that they are still interested in signing him.

More recently, Tutto Juve have covered a story and stated that Newcastle United are looking to compete with the suitors to hire the services of the Nice midfielder.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool lead to secure the signing of Thuram, who is also on the radar of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, PSG and European champions, Man City.

The 22-year-old’s current contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire in 2025 and he is valued at around £34.6million (40 million euros).

Thuram is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the No.6 and No.8 roles. Last season, he not only proved to be a solid DM but also directly contributed in 10 goals in all competitions.

In the French League, he averaged 3 shot-creating chances per game and was named in the Team of the Season.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £34.6million to finally sign Khephren Thuram?