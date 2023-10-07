Liverpool adequately improved their midfield department in the summer transfer window but completely ignored the shaky backline.

The Reds were interested in hiring the services of Piero Hincapie but did not make a move for him. Now, they are in talks to finally sign him in January.

Back in August, famous German media outlet, Bild, revealed that Jurgen Klopp is keen on luring the South American to improve the defense at Anfield.

Now, his agent, Manuel Sierra, has come up to confirm the interest of the Merseysiders. The rep told Joaquin Saavedra from Futbol Sin Casette (via Bolavip).

“Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield. For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than 50 million (euros – i.e. £43.3million).”

The Ecuadorian international was a key member of Xabi Alonso’s side that earned 6th place in the Bundesliga last season.

However, he missed the first three games of the season due to suspension and is yet to start in the league for the leaders.

On Thursday night, Hincapie played his first full game of the campaign in the 2-1 victory over Molde in the Europa League.

Liverpool have only kept two clean sheets in 10 games thus far and have heavily relied on their attack to bounce back from behind in the current campaign.

They need to reinforce the defense in the January transfer window. Should the Reds bid £43.3million to finally sign Hincapie?