Liverpool were heavily linked with Andre Trindade to replace Fabinho in the summer transfer window but failed to lure the Brazilian.

The midfielder has a release clause of £34million in his contract and he was not allowed to leave by Fluminense, who are looking to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

News – Liverpool in talks to finally sign £43.3million player – Rep

In the end, the Reds moved in to lure Wataru Endo for the DM role and the Japanese, who will turn 31 in February next year, is clearly a short term fix.

Reports in the media (The Mirror) indicate that it is likely Liverpool will move in to finally lure Andre in the January transfer window.

The Mersysiders tried their luck in the summer but Fluminense president, Bittencourt, made it clear he was not for sale in the middle of the campaign. He told ESPN:

“Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly. I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.”

The good news for Jurgen Klopp is that even Andre is prepared to secure a move to Liverpool.

According to Anfield Watch, the 22-year-old play breaker is dreaming of joining the six-time European champions in the winter transfer window.

During the week, Fluminense defeated Internacional 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final of the Copa Libertadores and next month, they will collide against Argentine giants, Boca Juniors, for the ultimate prize.

Will Liverpool be able to sign Andre in January? We shall see. Should they offer £34million to secure his signature?