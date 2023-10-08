Five changes – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting XI vs Brighton – Predicted lineup

Liverpool defeated Union SG in the Europa League during the week and will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they collide against Brighton later today.

The Seagulls defeated the Reds 3-0 at the Amex Stadium last season and are currently just a point behind them in the league table. Who will come out on top?

News – £34million star prepared to secure Liverpool move – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make five changes to the squad that started on Thursday night.

At the back, captain, Virgil van Dijk, could return to partner Ibrahima Konate in the central defense. Robertson should replace Tsimikas to feature in the left back role.

With Jones out suspended, Ryan Gravenberch should get the nod to start his first Premier League game. The Dutch international could partner Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Dioga Jota was sent off in the last game against Tottenham Hotspur and he is unavailable vs Brighton.

On the other hand, Klopp has confirmed that Cody Gakpo is injured and may return after the international break.

In such a scenario, Darwin Nunez would likely feature as the main center forward up front. Salah should retain his right wing position. At the other end, Luis Diaz must return to start on the left flank.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Brighton: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister – Salah, Nunez, Diaz.