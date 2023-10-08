Liverpool have been in the market for a left sided central defender for some time and once again, the name of Goncalo Inacio is in the focus.

In the summer, the Reds were keen to lure the Portuguese international from Sporting CP, but he ended up signing a contract extension.

The Merseysiders do have the likes of Matip, Konate, Gomez and captain, Van Dijk in the central defense but are still after Inacio.

Liverpool have been shaky at the back since the last campaign and without a consistent defense, they will not be able to win the Premier League title.

According to Football Insider, the Anfield club are concerned about injury problems at the back and therefore, they want to finally secure the signing of Inacio.

The news outlet have mentioned that the 19-time English champions could accelerate their efforts to sign the Seleccao star in the winter transfer window.

Inacio can be lured if the release clause of £52million in his contract is activated.

The 22-year-old has already won the Liga Nos, the Portuguese League Cup and the Super Cup titles with Sporting CP and has featured in every single game for the Lions in the current campaign.

For Portugal, so far, the youngster has made three appearances, is yet to concede a goal and has directly contributed in three goals (two goals and an assist).

Matip and Van Dijk are past their prime, Gomez and Konate have been in and out of the squad due to injury concerns. In such a scenario, Klopp must lure a fit and energetic center half.

