Liverpool prepared to agree £26.9million fee to sign player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with several wingers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Assane Diao.

Mohamed Salah has been our best attacking player this season but the veteran Egyptian could end up leaving the club next summer.

So, the Reds are already looking at young and talented attackers to replace him and Diao’s name is on their wish-list.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool would be prepared to agree a fee worth £26.9million to activate the release clause and sign the Real Betis winger.

The media outlet claim that offering £26.9million would not be a problem for the Merseysiders, who plan to finalize the arrival of the teenage sensation next year.

Assane Diao is a versatile winger, who can effectively feature on either flank and he has impressed big time in the current campaign for the La Liga side.

The Spanish starlet has so far started three games in the league and scored two goals for Betis. At the weekend, he featured in the 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Last week, he made his debut start in the Europa League and scored the opening goal of the game in the 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague.

Salah is one of the best players in the history of the Premier League and the most consistent attacker for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield side should ideally sign a proven quality playmaker to replace the African superstar and not 18-year-old, Assane Diao, who only made his senior debut last month. What do you think?

