Liverpool signed four midfielders in the summer transfer window but did not adequately reinforce the No.6 position.

This season, Mac Allister has mainly played in the DM role but he likes to play in the advanced midfield. On the other hand, Endo, a natural play breaker, is not as good as Fabinho.

The Japanese international is already past his prime and was only secured when Liverpool failed with their big money offers to lure Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

So, the Reds should look to improve the No.6 position and Robbie Savage has tipped them to secure the signing of Joao Palhinha.

The pundit, while speaking on BBC Radio 5, stated:

“He’s a very good player. He was going to Bayern and the move fell through. Fantastic player.

“Liverpool have transitioned well in those areas, there is more dynamism in there, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are good acquisitions, recruitment has been good and I think that has gone under the radar really. But I think Palhinha would be a fantastic fit for Liverpool.”

In the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich agreed a fee worth £56million (65 million euros) with Fulham to sign the Portuguese midfielder (Romano).

However, the Bavarians were unable to complete the deal on time and the player had to return to London.

Palhinha is a proven quality defensive midfielder, who made the highest number of tackles in the Premier League last season.

The former Sporting CP star also netted four goals in all competitions for the Cottagers under the guidance of Marco Silva.

There is no doubt that Palhinha has the quality and the experience to improve the No.6 position at Anfield but it must be remembered that he will turn 29 next year.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to secure his signing in January?