Liverpool were heavily linked with Andre Trindade in the summer transfer window but the Brazilian ended up staying with Fluminense.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds remain intent on luring the player and will try again in January.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have not given up and will press to finally sign Andre in the winter transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that despite securing four midfielders in the summer, the changes are not over yet and the Anfield club prioritize the signing of Andre.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s current deal with the Serie A side has a release clause of £34.5m (40 million euros) and he would be willing to join the Merseysiders.

Alisson Becker is arguably the best goal keeper in the world yet, he has kept just a single clean sheet in eight Premier League games this season due do our defensive concerns.

Jurgen Klopp needs to address the issues at the back and a step in the right direction would be to lure a top quality play breaker in the center of the park.

Fabinho used to be world class for us in the No.6 role but the 29-year-old left the club this summer and he must be adequately replaced in January.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £34.5m fee to sign Andre in the winter transfer window?