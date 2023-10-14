Liverpool are linked with top quality right wingers as they look to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield and once again, the name of Leroy Sane is on the radar.

The Merseysiders were interested in luring the £43million-rated German international in the summer transfer window but managed to hold onto Salah and the Kaiser ended up staying with Bayern Munich.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds are very keen on hiring the services of the former Manchester City winger.

The news source have mentioned that Klopp is a huge admirer of his compatriot and Bayern fear he will move to sign Sane.

Therefore, the Bundesliga champions are looking to agree a new contract with the playmaker, whose current deal at the Allianz will expire in 2025.

Sane won two Premier League titles with the Sky Blues and also won every domestic trophy under Guardiola before joining the Bavarians.

He has already won three German titles in Munich and in the current campaign, so far, he has netted 6 goals in 7 league appearances.

The 55-capped international is a proven quality star and would be a top tier replacement for Salah but, perhaps not a long term one as he will turn 28 in January.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Leroy Sane?